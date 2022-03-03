Paul Cook was only in charge of Portsmouth for two seasons, arriving at the top of the 2015/16 season, before departing at the end of the 2016/17 season.

He was given the reins following the departure of interim manager Gary Waddock at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Cook would make a play-off semi-final in his first season, and lead a late charge to the League Two title in his second season. Pompey topped the table for only 31 minutes that season – the last 31 minutes.

Going back to the start of his time, we look at his first five signings, and where they are now…

Kyle Bennett

The attacking midfield Swiss Army Knife was the first arrival under Cook, making his way south from Doncaster Rovers on a free transfer. Bennett made his presence known on his debut, scoring twice and setting up another in a 3-0 opening day win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Adding a League Two title medal to his belt, Bennett moved west to Bristol Rovers. A spotty time in a BR post code saw two loan moves to Swindon Town and Grimsby Town. He found a new permanent home for half a year at AFC Telford United for the start of the 2021/22 season, before now moving to Hednesford Town.

Kal Naismith

Another versatile addition, Naismith had played as a full-back, a winger, a forward… and even as a goalkeeper in his three-year spell on the South Coast. Joining for an undisclosed fee from Accrington Stanley, Naismith was one of the key moving parts that sparked Pompey’s late run to fourth tier glory.

After helping the Blues consolidate in League One, he joined Paul Cook in moving to Wigan Athletic. Staying to help the club through its administration issues, he eventually left and joined Championship outfit Luton Town.

Enda Stevens

Paul Cook could spot a player, that’s true. The Irish left-back arrived on a free from Aston Villa, and was always destined for better things. A fan favourite, all were aware he should be playing in a higher division. His one goal for the club was in a dramatic 3-2 turnaround win at Newport County on Boxing Day.

Stevens shot up to the Premier League after he joined Sheffield United in 2017; and 173 appearances later, he’s still very much a part of the plans in South Yorkshire.

Gary Roberts

One of Cook’s former players at Chesterfield, Roberts signed to link the midfield to the frontline, and in the title-winning season, did so fantastically.

Roberts joined Wigan in the same off-season that Cook did. This showed the value his manager had for him. For the second consecutive time, he brought Roberts with him to pastures new.

Adam McGurk

The only name on this list that potentially didn’t work out for Pompey, McGurk left after just one season, and 27 games.

He’s struggled to find a long-term home, going to each of Cambridge United, Morecambe, Nuneaton Borough, Chorley, Coalville Town, and Stratford Town.