Kenilworth Road hosts a Championship clash between Luton Town and Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town’s form over recent weeks has put them in with a big chance of making a surprise jump into the Championship’s play-off spots, with Nathan Jones’ men sat in 8th as it stands, two points away from the top-six.

As for Derby County, they have continued to defy the odds this season and now sit in 22nd despite 21 deducted points earlier in the campaign. The Rams are still eight points away from safety though, and Wayne Rooney’s side will be determined to pick up a crucial win this weekend.

Ahead of the clash between Luton Town and Derby County, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Derby County’s season so far shows exactly why no team should ever be completely written off, which is why Luton Town should be considered as serious play-off contenders too.

“The Hatters could even move into the top-six with a win, and I think they’ll get just that. Jones’ men are strong at home and Rooney’s Rams have struggled away from Pride Park, so Luton Town should be taking all three points here.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Derby County

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Luton Town are flying in the Championship at the moment. The fact that they’re even in play-off contention at this stage of the season is a huge success, and it should give their players a huge boost in confidence.

“Derby can be a tough nut to crack, however. They lost last time out Millwall so expect Rooney to have his players pumped up for what will be a trough trip to Kenilworth Road – if the Rams can shut up shop and kick a goal, they could leave with a point.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Derby County

Luke Walsh (@WalshJourno)

“With Derby in the relegation dogfight, Luton should be picking up three points to keep up with the play-off contenders.

“The 2-1 win away at Stoke was another boost for Nathan Jones’ Hatters, and a victory against Wayne Rooney’s Rams at Kenilworth Road will give them not only a momentum boost to contend for top-six, but hosting Premier League Chelsea next week in the FA Cup.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Derby County