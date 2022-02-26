Lincoln City defender Joe Walsh has had a tough time with injuries recently, and he’s had his say on his journey, stating that he has “done everything” possible to get back to full fitness.

The 29-year-old has been unlucky with injuries this season, limiting him to just four League One appearances for the Imps this season.

A quad problem has been the reason for his time on the sidelines. Quite astonishingly, Walsh has had the same injury in both legs this season.

Lincoln City are having a disappointing season after reaching the play-offs last season, finding themselves in 17th place in League One, and Walsh may feel he could’ve given his side a helping hand should the injuries not have occurred.

It’s been a difficult season for the centre-back, and here is what he had to say as he reviewed his recent injuries.

“When I first found out, I couldn’t believe it was the same thing again on the other leg,” Walsh said.

“I’ve had a few [seasons] where I’ve been out for a long time, but it has been one of the most frustrating seasons.

“But that’s football, you can’t do anything about it, you’ve just got to crack on and get to the end of the season.”

Speaking on whether he is past his injury now, he continued…

“I hope so, touch wood. I’m doing everything the physio says. I’ve been to see a specialist in London. I think I’ve done everything I possibly can to get back and for it to not happen again.

“I’m feeling good at the moment, no niggles or anything. Hopefully, I can keep going and stay fit.”

Lincoln City spell so far…

Walsh joined the Imps from MK Dons at the start of last season, after he made 145 appearances for his previous club.

He made just the 21 league appearances for his new side last campaign, giving a helping hand to Lincoln City’s 5th placed finish.

The centre-half is experienced at this level, and when fit, is a real asset to any side, as he was with the Dons and when called upon last season for the Imps.

Next up for the Imps…

Michael Appleton’s side host second-to-bottom Gillingham, with both sides chasing League One safety.

Lincoln City sit just five points clear of the drop, with the Gills five points adrift from safety.

The game at the LNER Stadium kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.