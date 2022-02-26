Bournemouth host Stoke City at Dean Court in a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Parker’s men have returned to form in impressive fashion in recent weeks, strengthening their grip on an automatic promotion spot with three consecutive Championship wins. Bournemouth sit in 2nd place as it stands with games in hand on both leaders Fulham and 3rd placed QPR.

As for Stoke City, their poor form has all but ruled out their chances of breaking into the play-offs this season. Unless they can piece a run together, it looks as though it may be a mid-table finish for the Potters, who sit in 14th place.

Ahead of the tie between the two sides, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Although Bournemouth are on a strong run, they haven’t looked unbeatable, and Stoke will be determined to exploit some of their weaknesses in a bid to return to winning ways.

“That being said, I can’t see the Potters getting the better of Parker’s men here. Their season is at risk of descending into obscurity while Bournemouth have got the bit back in between their teeth after a difficult patch.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Stoke City

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Bournemouth look to be getting back to their best after a tough run of form over the middle section of the season. Stoke meanwhile look to be at their worst after a poor few weeks has shoved them out of play-off contention.

“Stoke and O’Neill look to be at a crossroads, and at a stage of the season where their fixtures may account to very little at the end of the campaign – I can see Bournemouth just edging this one.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“With Bournemouth gaining momentum in recent weeks, they look like to further solidify their push for automatics and will look to take all three points.

“Stoke have been shaky recently but have been very good attacking-wise, with talents such as Josh Maja and Tyrese Campbell impressing.

“I think it’ll be a close game but Bournemouth will edge the win in a thriller.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 3-2 Stoke City