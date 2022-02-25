Luton Town have announced the capture of ex-West Brom and Aston Villa man Robert Snodgrass.

Snodgrass joins the Hatters on a deal until the end of the season, arriving at Kenilworth Road after being released on Deadline Day.

He’d been at the Baggies after signing for them in early January 2021 from Premier League side West Ham United.

Snodgrass’ time in football

Snodgrass had featured in six Championship games for West Brom this season as well as a Carabao Cup tie.

Away from the first-team at the Hawthorns, he played in two Premier League 2 games for the Under-23s, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The 34-year-old ex-Scotland international has a wealth of football experience tucked into his belt. He has featured in 171 Premier League games (26 goals, 25 assists) and 150 games (31 goals, 42 assists) in the Championship.

What Luton are saying about new arrival Snodgrass

Bringing a veteran such as Snodgrass to Kenilworth Road is bound to garner a reaction. That is indeed what has happened, here’s what manager Nathan Jones has to say:

“We’ve brought Snoddy in because of the experience he gives us, the wonderful quality that he has, and it became the right time to do it.

“We’ve been looking for a left-footed midfield player for a while and we’ve picked up a few injuries in the midfield area, and so he ticks a lot of boxes.”

Snodgrass will bring his nous and experience to a Hatters side that is 8th in the Championship table. They are just two points away from a play-off place.

Thoughts?

It is fair to say that Snodgrass’ better days are behind him. That swashbuckling football he showed when breaking through at Leeds United isn’t as much a tour de force as it used to be.

However, that is not something to dismiss out of hand. Like an ageing boxer, Snodgrass will still have elements of what made him a tricky winger in his armoury.

Luton Town could well have pulled off something of a masterstroke here snapping up Snodgrass from the free-agent pile.

Fitting into a side that has scored 45 goals this season – and shown a tendency to attack – will suit his skill set.

Robert Snodgrass could very well be an astute signing for Nathan Jones’ side. He might just help them push for a play-off place over the last 14 games of their season.