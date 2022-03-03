Neal Ardley spent six years in charge of AFC Wimbledon from October 2012 to November 2018.

Ardley was appointed Wimbledon boss following the departure of the long serving Terry Brown. Being dropped in the middle of a fierce relegation battle made Ardley’s first managerial experience something to remember.

Ardley made over 200 appearances for Wimbledon FC between 1992-2002. But most notably as manager led the Dons to promotion from League Two in 2016 via the play-offs. Ardley is now in charge of National League Solihull Moors

But who were Ardley’s first five signings for Wimbledon, Here we take a look at who they were and where they are now…

Paul McCallum

Just 12 days after taking the Wimbledon job, Ardley made his first signing. McCallum joined on loan from West Ham United on loan until the end of January. McCallum was a hit signing for the Dons scoring four goals in just nine appearances despite being sent off on his debut. He returned to West Ham due to an ankle injury in January. Now playing for Dagenham and Redbridge, McCallum has become a lethal striker in the National League.

Toby Ajala

Ajala signed from Bristol City on loan on the same day as McCallum and made his debut in the clubs first fixture against Milton Keynes. Ajala made 12 appearances for the club before he returned to Bristol. He now plays for non-league side Sittingbourne.

Peter Sweeney

Sweeney joined from Bury on a free transfer and went straight into Ardley’s new look side. Playing the first nine games after signing, unfortunately he then experienced a broken foot against Northampton Town. He went on to total 29 appearances for the club before moving on in 2014. Sweeney has since retired from professional football.



Chris Hussey

Hussey returned to the Dons in January 2013 after signing his first professional contract with Wimbledon in 2007. Hussey was a key figure in the Dons avoiding relegation and made 19 starts in his second spell. Hussey was released at the end of 2013 as Ardley stated the club ‘couldn’t afford him’. Hussey has recently moved to Port Vale for an undisclosed fee from Cheltenham Town.

Harry Pell

Pell signed from non-league Hereford for an undisclosed fee on the 28th January 2013. Pell was a central figure in ensuring the club avoided relegation. He made a total off 59 appearances for the club scoring on six occasions. Pell then struggled to settle the following season and left for Eastleigh in 2014. Pell is now a regular for Accrington Stanley.