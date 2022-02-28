Graham Westley was appointed Newport County boss on 7th October and was sacked six months later with the club 11 points adrift at the bottom of the league.

Despite his short spell at the helm, Westley was able to sign 14 new players during his solitary transfer window.

But who were the first five players to join Newport County under Westley and what has happened to them since?

Jaanai Gordon

The first signing under Westley’s regime, Gordon joined the club on loan from West Ham United. He would go on to make 10 appearances for the Exiles, scoring once in a 1-1 draw against Cheltenham Town.

The following season would see the striker playing for the aforementioned Cheltenham Town following his release from West Ham. However, his time in Gloucestershire would be hampered by a long-term injury that would see him spending the majority of the season on the sidelines.

Gordon’s career would later see him drop into non-league football, with spells at Tamworth Town, Banbury United, Oxford City and Hereford.

The former West Ham academy graduate is now plying his trade for both Stratford Town and Brackley Town on a dual registration basis.

Aaron Williams

The ex-Peterborough United player joined his former boss at Rodney Parade following his release from the Cambridgeshire side.

He would later go on to make 17 appearances for the Exiles, scoring three goals before being sent out on loan to Brackley town the following season. His spell at the National League North side would be extended in 2018, staying with the club after being released by Newport County.

The 28-year-old would later play for both Harrogate town and AFC Telford United before returning to Wales with Cymru Premier side Newtown, where he has managed an impressive tally of 13 goals in 19 appearances so far for the mid-Wales side this season.

Sid Nelson

The centre-back arrived at Newport County on loan from boyhood club Millwall and he would go on to become a key part of the team during their great escape.

The following years would see the London-native play throughout League Two, with loan spells at Yeovil Town, Chesterfield, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Last summer, Nelson expanded his list of League Two clubs by signing for Northampton Town. But a long-term injury has so far restricted the 26-year-old to a mere two appearances this season.

David Pipe

The Welsh international returned to his hometown club on loan from Eastleigh. He would go on to play a key role in the clubs survival, with his cross in the 89th minute leading to County’s last-minute winner on the final day of the season.

Known to fans as “Pipey,” the full-back would later spend two more seasons with his hometown club before retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season, ending his career at Wembley with a play-off final loss to Tranmere Rovers.

Mark O’Brien

Arguably the most successful signing to come out of this window, the former Luton Town defender would play a huge role in the club’s survival, providing the final act with a last minute winner against Notts County to maintain the club’s Football League status.

O’Brien would later spend two more seasons in South Wales, making over 100 appearances for the side before retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season due to heart issues.