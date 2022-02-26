Blackburn Rovers and QPR clash in a huge game at the top-end of the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Today’s lunchtime kick-off could have huge implications on the Championship play-off picture.

Blackburn Rovers are looking for a first win in five while QPR will be keen to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot by following up their midweek win against Blackpool with a victory at Ewood Park later today. Tony Mowbray’s side currently occupy 5th, while the visitors sit in 3rd.

Ahead of the game, some of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Things just aren’t going Blackburn Rovers’ way at the moment – results, injuries, late goals, the lot.

“This is a huge game that they need to take all three points from, but after QPR’s battling win in midweek, they could be forced to wait a little longer for their return to winning ways. I think Mark Warburton’s men will have enough to get it done on the road.”

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Both sides have experienced indifferent form of late, but after that late win over Blackpool last tie out I can see QPR having the momentum going into this one.

“The R’s are notoriously poor when playing in front of the Sky cameras but I fully expect them to put on a good performance, and overcome a Blackburn side who seem to be withering under the lights a bit right now.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 QPR

Adam Lawler (@adam_j_lawler)

“Two stagnated teams battling for their place in the play-off places. Blackburn have failed to score in recent weeks, now at a record-breaking five games without a league goal after a bitter, last-minute loss to Sheffield.

“QPR haven’t been fairing too well either, dropping points in key games against opposition much further down the table. Rovers face them under cursed conditions, live on Sky and in the closing days of February, and riddled with injuries but these two weary squads will likely come to no resolution and no goals.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-0 QPR