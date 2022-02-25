Sheffield United make the trip to Millwall on Saturday afternoon as they bid to maintain their push for a Premier League return.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades continued their march up the Championship table with a big win over Blackburn Rovers earlier this week, and they will be determined to pick up a third consecutive win against Millwall at The Den.

A victory for Sheffield United would further cement their place on the play-offs, with the club currently occupying 6th place.

However, Millwall are on their own strong run of form and won’t have given up hope of breaking into the top-six just yet. Gary Rowett’s men have won three games in a row now and sit seven points away from the play-offs in 12th place.

Sheffield United team news

Although there are no fresh injury blows reported after the win over Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United will be without defender Charlie Goode following his red card.

Long-term absentees Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Chris Basham and Rhian Brewster will all remain sidelined too and they will likely not feature again this season.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Foderingham (GK)

Egan

Davies

Robinson

Baldock

Fleck

Norwood

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

Berge

Sharp

Goal hero Ben Davies could well be the only change in personnel for Sheffield United against Millwall. Sander Berge has impressed in a more attacking role and Morgan Gibbs-White remains a key part of Heckingbottom’s side. Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane and Oli McBurnie will be among those hoping to break into the starting XI too.

The game kicks off at The Den at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.