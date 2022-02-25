Bournemouth are sitting pretty in the Championship. However, one of their youngsters – Aaron Roberts – is leaving the club and heading to Wimborne Town on loan for the rest of the season.

🖋️ We're delighted to announce the signing of Aaron Roberts from @AFCB_Academy, joining us for the remainder of the season. Welcome Aaron! #UpTheMagpies. pic.twitter.com/9YmekICOho — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) February 25, 2022

Roberts is swapping 2nd place in the Championship with the Cherries and heading to Dorset and Wimborne. The Magpies play their football in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Roberts will arrive at New Cuthbury for his season-long loan with Town sitting next to bottom in the league table. They are 11 points from safety.

Roberts’ time at Bournemouth

Roberts has been with the Cherries since he was 12 years old. He is currently a third-year scholar and will be leaving the Vitality Stadium looking to experience regular football.

The 19-year-old is ostensibly a centre-back by trade. However, he is seen by Bournemouth as a versatile player, able to play across the back four as well as pushing up into a midfield role.

He has progressed into Bournemouth’s Under-21s – the Cherries development side. He is yet to break into first-team plans at the south coast club.

What’s been said about the move?

Wimborne getting a player such as Roberts is something of a boon for them. They are getting a youngster who has been exposed to high-calibre training methods.

Wimborne manager, James Stokoe, acknowledge this in a club tweet:

Manager James Stokoe commented, "Arron joining is another boost to us for the latter part of this season, he’s a great lad with very good technical ability and can also play in a number of positions. He’s highly rated and we’re looking forward to working with him." — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) February 25, 2022

It is also an opportunity for Roberts to step out of age-grade football and play regularly again men. It is something that the youngster is excited for:

Aaron commented, "I'm really excited to start playing, hoping to help the team climb the table and get 3 points each week. I would describe myself as a tenacious midfielder who likes to get on the ball, and dribble and try to create things." — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) February 25, 2022

Thoughts?

This is a good move for both Roberts and Wimborne Town. The young Bournemouth defender-cum-midfielder will get regular first-team action against bigger, more physical players.

Wimborne are struggling and The Magpies need to make up a lot of ground to escape the clutches of relegation. Roberts will bring his potential and promise to a side that really could do with it.

All-round, this is a win-win for both player and club but it is also a win for Bournemouth. They are loaning out a player to a team in a competitive league who will come back to the VItality Stadium much better for his time away from it.