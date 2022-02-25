QPR travel up to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in a crucial lunchtime clash at the top-end of the Championship.

Mark Warburton’s men picked up a vital win over Blackpool earlier this week, defeating the Tangerines 2-1 with 10 men.

The win saw the R’s rise up to 3rd place and brought an end to their four-game winless streak. Now, they will be looking to make it two wins in a row with another victory against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Rovers host QPR at Ewood Park at lunchtime in a crucial game. Both sides are determined to finish in the play-offs this season but Blackburn Rovers have seen their bid for promotion falter in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last five. They too will be eager to pick up three points in a bid to bring an end to their poor run.

QPR team news

Star striker Lyndon Dykes has been absent from the last two games now, and it remains unknown as to whether he’ll be available against Blackburn Rovers or not.

One man who will be forced to watch on from the sidelines is Dion Sanderson after his sending off vs Blackpool. However, with Rob Dickie returning from a suspension of his own, he will be the leading candidate for a starting spot in Warburton’s back three.

Sam McCallum could return after a lengthy absence too after successfully making it through an outing for the club’s B team.

Predicted XI

(3-5-2)

Dieng (GK)

Dunne

Dickie

Barbet

Adomah

Field

Hendrick

Johansen

Odubajo

Willock

Chair

After their battling win over Blackpool, Warburton may well be happy to go with an almost completely unchanged team. If Dykes is fit, he could come into the side for one of the central midfielders, or Charlie Austin or Andre Gray could come in to give the R’s an out-and-out striker.

However, after the midweek win, QPR may be wary of making wholesale changes as they bid to maintain their momentum.