David Prutton has predicted Peterborough United to take all three points as they face Hull City in what should be an entertaining encounter at the bottom end of the Championship table.

The Posh host the Tigers at the Weston Homes Stadium in the Championship this weekend with both sides chasing safety.

Last time out, Peterborough United were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to current table-toppers Fulham after putting in a spirited performance – Jack Marriott netting his third of the season in style.

As for Hull City, a disappointing 2-0 home loss to bottom side Barnsley was their last result, as fans become frustrated with the side’s recent form.

The home side will welcome Grant McCann to his new job tomorrow after the former Hull City boss was appointed as manager this week.

The away side are without a win in their last six games, and although relegation looks unlikely, they will want as many points as possible to confirm safety.

All things considered, Sky Sports pundit Prutton predicted McCann to be victorious against his former side, opting for a 1-0 win.

Here is what he had to say in his weekly column…

“Sometimes the stars just align in this league, don’t they? Just over a month after being sacked by Hull City when he had them on a great run, Grant McCann will take charge of the first game of his second stint in charge at Peterborough against his old side.

“He needs to hit the ground running if he is to have any chance of keeping the Posh up. And he’d love to start that by getting one over on Hull, who haven’t won in six since Shota Arveladze was victorious on his debut. I fancy McCann to start with a much-needed win for the Posh.”

The implications…

A Posh win could move them above Derby County and as much as five points adrift of safety, whilst still having a game in hand over the two teams above them.

A win for the Tigers could move them 16 points adrift of the relegation zone, edging closer to surely confirming safety.

The game tomorrow kicks off at 3:00pm.