Blackburn Rovers face fellow promotion hopefuls QPR in a crucial clash at the top-end of the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side are five games without a win in the Championship, with their recent run putting them at risk of falling out of the play-off spots.

Blackburn Rovers occupy 5th place heading into this weekend’s fixtures and could rise as high as 3rd if they pick up a win. However, if they fall to defeat and other results go against them, Mowbray and co could end the weekend as low as 8th.

They face a tough test against fellow promotion hopefuls QPR, who recently brought an end to their own poor run of form with a midweek victory over Blackpool.

Blackburn Rovers team news

The most notable absentee is striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who remains sidelined after picking up an ankle injury in the draw with West Brom earlier this month.

Long-term absentees Ian Poveda and Bradley Dack are still not fit to return, though they are both making good progress in their respective bids to bounce back from serious injuries.

January signing Deyo Zeefuik could make a return against QPR, though Mowbray has said that there are some other members of his squad dealing with knocks after the midweek loss to Sheffield United.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

van Hecke

Wharton

Nyambe

Travis

Rothwell

Pickering

Dolan

Khadra

Gallagher

Mowbray’s mention of some potential knocks among the squad could mean there are some changes forced against the Rs but, on the whole, Rovers should be able to field a similar side to the one deployed against Sheffield United.

Tyrhys Dolan will be determined to get back amongst the starting XI, as will January signings Ryan Hedges and Ryan Giles. John Buckley has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks so he could make way for one of the aforementioned three, while Reda Khadra deserves to retain his starting spot despite missing a penalty against the Blades.