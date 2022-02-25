Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Coventry City to take all three points as they host Preston North End tomorrow afternoon.

Coventry City host Preston North End at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with just the four places separating the two sides in the Championship table.

Last time out, the Sky Blues came away from Ashton Gate with three points as Viktor Gyokeres netted an 89th-minute winner as they beat Bristol City 2-1 to take themselves even closer to the play-off spots.

As for the Lilywhites, a goalless draw was the outcome at Deepdale, as Steve Cooper’s side made the trip to Lancashire.

Coventry City sit 9th in the Championship table, just three points adrift off the top-six, as Mark Robins has surprised many after a relegation battle last season.

Preston North End are 13th place and have looked a different side under their new boss Ryan Lowe.

All things considered, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted a 2-1 home win.

Here is what he had to say in his weekly column…

“Coventry look like they are over their wobble and are back on the march. They have enjoyed two very late back-to-back wins, which shows the resolve they have in the side.

“It’s been a mixed bag for Preston lately. Losing at home to Reading was a real blow, while drawing with Nottingham Forest was a decent result. They have been better on the road lately, but I think they could be edged here.”

The Implications…

Four points separate the two sides, with Coventry City holding two games in hand over tomorrow’s opponents.

A win for the home side could bring them as high as 6th, but due to lower goal difference than Sheffield United, 7th would be more likely,

Play-offs aren’t fully out of the question for Lowe’s side as they sit seven points adrift, but, most teams around hold one or two games in hand over them – top ten is a more realistic target for the Lilywhites as we enter the final stages of the season.

The game between the two sides kicks off at 3:00pm.