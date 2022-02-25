Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted West Brom and Swansea City to play out a 1-1 draw when the two sides meet on Monday night.

West Brom play host to Swansea City early next week in a clash where both sides will be keen to pick up all three points.

The Baggies’ hopes of a play-off finish are at risk of fading into the distance, with Steve Bruce struggling to get the side going after coming in to replace Valerien Ismael. West Brom have picked up only one point under Bruce’s management and the club now sit down in 11th, a hefty seven points away from the play-offs.

As for Swansea City, they sit in 17th in little danger of relegation but with next to no hope of making a late play-off charge. Russell Martin’s men have struggled for consistency, picking up two wins and three losses in their last five games.

Now, ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction, anticipating a 1-1 draw between the two sides. Here’s what he had to say in his column:

“What a mess West Brom find themselves in. They finally scored under Steve Bruce in midweek, but even then they threw away the lead to lose at Middlesbrough. It’s already starting to look like the play-offs might be beyond them.

“Swansea have had a bit of a breather after seeing their midweek game called off, and will fancy their chances against a Baggies side low on confidence. I reckon they’ll snag at least a draw.”

The implications

A draw wouldn’t do much for either side. One point wouldn’t be enough for either side to make up ground in the Championship table, with West Brom two points behind 10th placed Nottingham Forest and Bristol City two points ahead of Swansea City.

A win would be huge for West Brom, potentially providing Bruce and co with a confidence boost that they so desperately need.

The game kicks off at 20:00 on Monday night.