Stoke City are awaiting to know the availability of Josh Tymon, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jaden Philogene-Bidace ahead of their tie with Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Potters currently sit 14th place in the Championship table after recently falling out of the serious play-off contending places.

With just four wins in his last 15 games, Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill is seriously being questioned by fans of the club.

His side make the long away trip to high-flying Bournemouth this weekend and may be without three key players. As per the club’s official website, Tymon, Harwood-Bellis and Philogene-Bidace are all carrying injuries and will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Here is what Stoke City boss O’Neill said about his three doubtful men…

“Josh must be regarded as a doubt because he has a hamstring issue,” he said.

“Jaden was feeling discomfort in his groin at half-time and it became apparent early in the second half that he wouldn’t be able to continue.

“Taylor took quite a hefty knock from a challenge late on and although he was able to complete the game he needed help leaving the pitch.

“We’ll take a close look at all three of them ahead of the Bournemouth game.”

Regarding what O’Neill has said, it looks as though Manchester City loanee Hardwood-Bellis looks more likely to be available for selection over the other two, with the 20-year-old managing to finish the full 90-minutes against Luton Town in midweek, something that winger Philogene-Badice couldn’t manage due to a groin problem.

Tymon was the third of the bunch who picked up knocks in midweek, with the full-back also being forced off, but with a hamstring injury.

The Potters to reignite play-off hopes?

14 games of the Championship season remain for Stoke City, who are sitting seven points adrift of the play-off places.

With just one win in their last seven games, a top-six finish has gradually started to seem unlikely, but the Potters are still not out of the race, despite being 14th. A decent run of form over a handful of games could definitely put them back into the hat for a play-off place. Despite being in the bottom half, relegation is surely completely out of the question.

They face Bournemouth, in 2nd, tomorrow afternoon away from home at 3:00pm, as O’Neill looks to get back on track.