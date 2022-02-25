West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said the Baggies just have to wait for forward Matt Phillips’ injury to heal now that he has a protective boot off.

The 30-year-old has seen a decent amount of action over the course of West Brom’s 2021/22 campaign.

However, over the past few months, Phillips has had to endure some spells on the sidelines, missing five games over December and January. He is currently without an appearance since January 29th too, with a fractured toe now keeping him out.

Now, an update has emerged on the former Blackpool and QPR man ahead of West Brom’s clash with Swansea City on Monday night.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bruce confirmed that Phillips is now out of a boot to protect his toe. The Baggies will now just have to wait until Phillips is pain-free before he can return, though there was no timespan given on a potential return date.

Here’s what Bruce had to say:

“Matty’s got the boot off.

“We’ve just got to wait now until he’s pain-free. He’s still feeling it, it’s just time. He’s got a stress fracture of his second toe, so we’ve just got to wait for time to heal it.”

Looking ahead…

West Brom and Bruce are in dire need of a win, and their upcoming clash with Swansea City presents them with a great chance to pick up three points.

Russell Martin’s side have proven to be tricky customers at times but their inconsistency has prevented them from making strong strides up the Championship table. As it stands, the Swans sit in 17th place, alternating losses and wins in their last five games (W2, L3).

They too will see this as a good chance to pick up a win though, so it could end up being another difficult night at the office for the Baggies.