QPR director of football Les Ferdinand was in attendance at Leicester City’s Europa Conference League clash with Randers to watch the Danish side’s winger Tosin Kehinde, it has been reported.

Although the transfer window is shut, clubs up and down the Football League will be keeping tabs on potential summer transfer targets.

One club reportedly doing just that is QPR, with director of football Ferdinand said to have watched over Randers forward Kehinde on Thursday night.

As per a report from All Nigeria Soccer, the Rs’ director was in the stands of the Europa Conference League tie to watch over the 23-year-old as he took on Premier League opposition.

Although neither tie went the way of Randers, losing 7-2 on aggregate, Kehinde started in both games, providing an assist in the first game before playing all 90 minutes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

More on Kehinde…

The Nigerian winger as been plying his trade in Europe after spending time in the youth academies of both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Kehinde notched up 36 appearances for the Red Devils’ U23 side before his departure in August 2018.

Upon leaving, he joined CD Feirense in Portugal, but he was unable to make an impact and ended up joining Danish side Randers on loan. Kehinde would later sign for the Superligaen club on a permanent basis and since then, he has managed five goals and 15 assists in 85 games for the club.

As per Transfermarkt, his contract with Randers expires in the summer of 2023.