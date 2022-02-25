Rotherham United centre-back Angus MacDonald made his return to football earlier this month after missing the whole season with injury.

However, he is struggling to get back into the team as his boss Paul Warne says he has no reason to drop his current defenders.

The Millers sit top of the League One table, nine points clear of 3rd-placed MK Dons and six points clear of 2nd-placed Wigan Athletic.

Warne’s men are the second top scorers and have the best defensive record in the division, explaining the fact they sit top of the pile.

Michael Ihiekwe, Wes Harding, Richard Wood and Rarmani-Edmonds Green are the centre-halves who have featured on a regular basis for Rotherham United, but with MacDonald’s return, they are boosted with an extra option.

The 29-year-old made his return to football earlier this month, as he came on as a late substitute in a 1-0 away victory at AFC Wimbledon, which was a great sight to see for all involved with the club.

The cause of his injury has been unspecified, but nevertheless, it’s been an incredible month for MacDonald.

He’s now back to playing fitness, and here is what Warne had to say on his chances of breaking into the starting XI…

Warne told the official club website: “I really like Angus and I thought he was one of our standout players last year. It is just that the defenders are doing well and it is well-reported the stats on them. It isn’t the fact that I don’t think Angus can play, I’ve just got no reason to change it.”

Rotherham United have conceded just 19 goals in 33 League One games, ten better than the next highest in Wigan Athletic.

Warne added: “I feel like Angus is a little bit frustrated that he isn’t getting the game time but he knows football and understands why – it isn’t that we don’t think he’s a good player because we do.

“He’s training well, but there’s no reason to take out the success that we’ve got at the moment. It might be that Angus plays at the weekend or at Shrewsbury and it is the same with Joe Mattock. It’s just a good mix of players I think that are desperate to play and try to get us the results that we want.”

MacDonald’s spell at the Millers so far…

He joined Rotherham United on a free transfer at the beginning of last season following his departure from Hull City, and as Warne said above, was a standout player as his side fought against relegation bravely.

MacDonald made a total of 39 Championship appearances last campaign as the Millers just fell short, being relegated on the final day of the season.

This season, the centre-half has made two appearances off the bench following his injury setback.

MacDonald only has under four months remaining on his current contract, according to Transfermarkt.