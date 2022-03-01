Following a six-week search for a Karl Robinson replacement, Robbie Neilson was appointed MK Dons’ new manager in December 2016.

He was tasked with lifting the Dons back up the League One table after a poor start to the season and to eventually take the club back to the Championship. He was sacked in January the following season as the club slipped into the relegation zone.

Here’s a look at his first five signings and a look at where they are now…

1. Robbie Muirhead

Muirhead became Neilson’s first signing as manager of MK Dons in January 2017, reuniting with the manager from their former club Heart of Midlothian.

The Scottish striker made a total of 49 league appearances, scoring five, before he was sold to Dunfermline on deadline day in the summer of 2018. The following year he dropped to the Scottish Championship where he has been since with Greenock Morton.

2. Harvey Barnes

Probably the most known player on this list, Barnes became Neilson’s first loan signing in January 2017. He joined as a fairly unknown midfielder from Leicester City and went on to score six in 21 appearances.

Since returning to the Foxes he has enjoyed very successful loan spells at Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. He has now made 98 Premier League appearances for his parent club and has picked up one England cap.

3. Maecky Ngombo

Ngombo failed to score in nine appearances for the Dons following his loan move from Fortuna Dusseldorf and struggled to make an impact in England.

He has made just 43 appearances since 2017, having spells in Holland, Italy and Algeria, scoring just five times. He is currently with Botoșani in Romania.

4. Stuart O’Keefe

O’Keefe was Neilson’s fourth and final signing of the January transfer window in 2017, on loan from Cardiff City. He played 18 times and scored four, altogether being a solid player during his time in Buckinghamshire.

He had spells on loan at Portsmouth and Plymouth in years to come before making a permanent move to Gillingham in summer 2019. He has since made 75 appearances for the Gills in League One, scoring four times.

5. Peter Pawlett

Pawlett joined on a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer transfer window in 2017. He was a very exciting addition to after making 213 appearances in all domestic competitions for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

An injury-riddled time at MK Dons meant he made just 31 appearances before he was released a year later to join Dundee United, Neilson’s team at the time.