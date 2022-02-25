Plymouth Argyle host Rotherham United in League One this weekend.

The 5th-placed Pilgrims welcome the table-topping Millers to home park tomorrow afternoon, with both sides chasing to play Championship football next season.

Last time out, Steven Schumacher’s side made the long trip to Cambridge United on Tuesday night, where they were on the end of a disappointing 2-0 loss. Before hand, Argyle were on a four game winning streak, so Rotherham United no doubt have a game on their hands.

Paul Warne’s side are unbeaten in eight league outings, conceding once, and have just come off the back of a 2-0 home win against the struggling Morecambe. The Millers will fancy themselves in this tie, but, Plymouth Argyle will not make it easy in their packed home ground.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of the clash.

Rotherham United team news…

Ahead of tomorrow, Warne provided fitness updates on his side press conference.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has been out for around a month with a hamstring injury he picked up against Crewe Alexandra, but the 23-year-old was back training with the squad yesterday (Thursday) and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

On overall squad health, Warne said that he doesn’t think they ‘have any injuries,’ but there is some ‘fatigue’ in the squad – potentially hinting that changes are to be made.

Elsewhere, in a tweet from Paul Davis, it was revealed that wing-back Mickel Miller is ‘back running’ on the training pitch following an injury, and Warne believes that he is ‘not far away now’ from a return (see below.)

#rufc wing-back Mickel Miller back running at Roundwood after his hamstring injury. "Not far away now," says boss Paul Warne. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 24, 2022

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Harding

Wood

Ihiekwe

Ogbene

Barlaser

Lindsay

Rathbone

Ferguson

Smith

Ladapo

Chiedozie Ogbene will look to get back in the starting XI after being rested and coming on as a substitute against Morecambe on Tuesday night, potentially replacing Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Jamie Lindsay may see a rare start in place of Ben Wiles or Ollie Rathbone to freshen up the midfield.

Freddie Ladapo is on great goalscoring form, netting three goals in his last three games, and looks set for a start against his former club.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon.