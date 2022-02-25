Barnsley youngster Joe Ackroyd has completed a loan move to MFK Vyskov, who ply their trade in the Czech Republic.

Heading out on loan can play a huge role in young players’ development, giving them the chance to test themselves on the senior stage and allowing them to get to grips with the first-team environment after progressing through youth football.

Now, young Barnsley midfielder Ackroyd has headed out on a temporary basis in a bid to aid his development.

As confirmed on the Tykes’ official website on Friday morning, Ackroyd has made a move to the Czech Republic to link up with MFK Vyskov.

The statement confirms that the 19-year-old will remain with the club until the end of June. His move will give him the chance to pick up senior experience in Czech’s second tier, the Czech National Football League.

As it stands, MFK Vyskov sit in 12th place out of 16 after being promoted last season.

In the meantime…

While Ackroyd tests himself out on loan, Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley will be looking to mount another great escape.

After two wins in three games, the Tykes are within touching distance of Peterborough United and Derby County. Although 21st placed Reading sit nine points ahead of Barnsley, it wouldn’t be the first time the Oakwell outfit have pulled off an unlikely escape from the relegation zone.

It will be a big ask, but Asbaghi and co will just be looking to pick up points where they can. Up next is a clash with Middlesbrough, who are bang in form under Chris Wilder.