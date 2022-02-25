Bolton Wanderers’ loaned-in ‘keeper James Trafford has said he “would never” go back to playing for Manchester City’s U23 side in the future.

After getting his first taste of senior football, the 19-year-old ‘keeper isn’t interested in returning to youth football.

Trafford has been a big hit since joining Bolton Wanderers in January, making the switch to the University of Bolton Stadium after spending the first half of the season in and out of Accrington Stanley’s starting XI.

Now, Trafford has been discussing his future.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Manchester City youngster has said while there is no rush to make a decision on his future yet, he isn’t interested in going back to City just to play U23s football.

The ‘keeper stated he loves the feeling of playing where the stakes are higher, while the Premier League 2 doesn’t mean as much. He went on to say:

“It is still February, so there is no rush (for a decision on his future).

“Say I did go out on loan again, whether it is back here or elsewhere, clubs aren’t looking at the moment. And if I was to go back there I don’t know if they know what is happening with Eddie (Ederson), Scott (Carson), Zach (Steffen) or even Slicks (Cieran Slicker).

“I would never go back and play 23s. If I was to go back with City it would be as second choice or to challenge Eddie.

“I wouldn’t want to play that level again, especially now I have got the taste for the environment of men’s football.”

Bolton Wanderers’ push for promotion

With Trafford clearly relishing the chance to play senior football with Bolton Wanderers, he will be keen to maintain his place in the starting XI as Ian Evatt’s side bid to earn a long-awaited return to the Championship.

The Trotters are still very much outsiders for the top-six, but the play-offs aren’t out of the realms of possibility.

As it stands, Bolton Wanderers sit in 10th place, five points away from the top-six. Many of the teams around them have games in hand but, on current form, the club could make a late push in the final months of the season.