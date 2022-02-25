Middlesbrough are looking for back-to-back wins after their 2-1 victory over West Brom in midweek, when they travel to Barnsley this weekend.

Middlesbrough come into the game in seventh position in the Championship standings and a win could take them as high as fifth if other results go their way. Their opponents Barnsley are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Boro won the reverse fixture 2-0 thanks to goals from Andraz Sporar and Matt Crooks, and both players are back in contention tomorrow.

Team News

Sporar missed Middlesbrough’s game against Bristol City last weekend through illness, but returned to the bench and came on as a substitute against West Brom.

Crooks sat out the victory over the baggies through suspension, but the duo could be in line to start against Barnsley.

Manager Chris Wilder gave a positive injury update on Marc Bola, stating he will return next week, but tomorrow’s clash will come too soon for the left wing-back.

Elsewhere, Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, and Martin Payero will all miss out.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Aaron Connolly

ST – Folarin Balogun

With Boro’s game against Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, there could be changes to the starting eleven. However, Wilder isn’t one to rotate and we don’t expect wholesale changes.

Although Riley McGree deserves to start after his impressive display against West Brom, top scorer Matt Crooks will likely come back in after his one-match suspension.

Up top there could be rotation, with Sporar and Duncan Watmore pushing for a start. But we expect Wilder to name an unchanged front two against the Tykes.