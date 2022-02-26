Wigan Athletic lock horns with Sunderland as they look to keep the pressure on table toppers Rotherham United.

The Latics are 2nd in the league table and are breathing down the neck of Paul Warne’s side.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are still in with a strong chance of making the play-offs under new boss Alex Neil but need to start picking up some results.

Here a few of our writers share their prediction of the game….

Harry Mail (@Harry_Mail1)

“Wigan are flying right now and well on track to secure promotion back to the Championship. They are six points behind Rotherham United with two games in hand and are unbeaten in their last four now.

“The Latics are strong at home and haven’t lost at the DW Stadium since October so Sunderland are in for a tough afternoon. Alex Neil will be desperate to get his first win in charge but his side aren’t performing well right now.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Sunderland

Liam O’Brien

“Two sides with drastically different form of late, Sunderland’s collapse is almost laughable to anyone outside of SR5. I expect their winless run to extend to seven games, and discussions over whether Alex Neil was the right man for the job will continue.

“Wigan are in a rich vein of form as of late and sit two points off the top with two games in hand, and I would back them to have another enjoyable afternoon on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Sunderland

James Ray (@_Jamesrray)

“There are few League One teams in worse form than Sunderland right now, and just to compile their misery, Wigan Athletic are up next.

“Leam Richardson has his Latics firing on all cylinders as they look to close the gap on Rotherham United, and I’m backing them to pick up another important win here. Alex Neil’s search for a first win with the Black Cats will have to go on a little longer, as Wigan will have just too much for them.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Sunderland