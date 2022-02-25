Gillingham man Ben Thompson has admitted the final six months of his time with Millwall were “tough” after bringing an end to his long-term spell with the Lions.

On transfer deadline day, Millwall agreed to terminate Thompson’s contract to allow him to find a new club as a free agent.

League One side Gillingham, managed by former Lions boss Neil Harris, duly snapped up the midfielder, bringing him in to bolster their options in the middle of the park as they look to stave off relegation to League Two.

The move came after Thompson fell down the pecking order at The Den. He had made just two Championship appearances in the first half of the season, taking his total outings for the club to 175 after making his way through the Lions’ youth ranks.

Now, the 26-year-old has opened up on the latter stages of his time with Millwall.

As quoted by Kent Online, Gillingham man Thompson admitted that it was a “tough” final six months at The Den amid a lack of game time. Here’s what he had to say:

“I am enjoying football again.

“The last six months have been tough, with not being involved and not being in squads and sitting around doing nothing really, just training. I just want to play and enjoy my football and that is what I am doing here.

“I am enjoying every minute of it, playing football again, we have a tough task on our hands but I am relishing it.”

The task at hand…

Thompson and co have an uphill battle if they want to stay in League One, but performances have been improved since Harris’ arrival.

Gillingham have lost only one of their last four, moving within five points of safety after previously looking cut adrift in the relegation zone. The former Millwall midfielder has been a mainstay in those games too, playing all 90 minutes in the last four games since arriving at Priestfield.

Next up is a crucial clash with Lincoln City, whose poor form has left them only five points clear of the drop.