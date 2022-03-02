When England went all the way to the European Championship final last July against Italy at Wembley, Gareth Southgate could do no wrong. However, with then assistant Newcastle Manager Graeme Jones in the coaching setup, Luton fans were howling with derision.

This was the same Graeme Jones who, 18 months prior, had taken the Hatters from a newly promoted League One side who had been unbeaten in 29 straight games on their way to the title, to slump to the relegation zone.

In the summer of 2019, his only Summer transfer window, Jones brought in six signings. Here’s what happened to five of them.

5. Simon Sluga

The club’s record signing ended up being one of the most important signings in the survival and subsequent security of the club in the Championship. Signing for only £1.5million, Sluga made 94 appearances and kept 26 clean sheets. Now moved on to Ludogorets after moving during the recent January transfer window, he’s a name Luton fans won’t forget for a long time.

4. Martin Cranie

Competing alongside Matty Pearson and club captain Sonny Bradley, Cranie was a back up defender for the Town. Making 47 appearances in his two seasons at the club, he only managed to score twice. Joining on a free transfer in July 2019 from Sheffield United, he decided not to renew his contract and is currently a free agent.

3. Callum McManaman

Leaving at the end of the 19/20 season, McManaman made an impact in the short time he spent at Kenilworth Road. Starting 23 times and scoring four goals, he provided Jones with options amongst Harry Cornick, James Collins and Kazenga LuaLua.

Joining on a free from Wigan Athletic, he left at the end of the season, and via a stint at Melbourne Victory, is now playing at Tranmere Rovers.

2. Ryan Tunnicliffe

Another important signing made for the club during and after Jones’ tenure. Signing from Millwall on a free transfer, Tunnicliffe spent two seasons with the Hatters, making 64 appearances and scoring three goals.

A crowd favourite in the midfield line, he now resides at Portsmouth after leaving last summer on a free transfer.

1. Jacob Butterfield

A disappointing signing brought in by Jones, Butterfield never got settled within the Luton line-up. Joining from Derby County on a free transfer, Butterfield only made 15 appearances and scored only once, before leaving at the end of that season.

Similar to McManaman, Butterfield too travelled Down Under to Melbourne Victory, but now resides at St Johnstone.