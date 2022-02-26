Sheffield Wednesday take on Charlton Athletic as they look to keep their strong run of form going.

The Owls’ sights are firmly set on making the play-offs this term and they are currently in 8th place, just a point outside the top six.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are in a bit of rut under Johnnie Jackson and will be eager to get back to winning ways in South Yorkshire.

Ahead of the game, some of our writers have issued their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail (@Harry_Mail1)

“Charlton are on a poor run of form and have lost their last four games on the spin. The Addicks are seriously missing the likes of Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington up front and are relying on youngsters Mason Burstow and Dan Kanu to lead the line.

“This should play right into Sheffield Wednesday hands and bar their loss to leaders Rotherham United earlier this month, they have been looking very strong under Darren Moore.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Charlton Athletic

Finlay Openshaw (@FinlaayO)

“Sheffield Wednesday could move into the play-offs if results go their way this weekend and I think that will happen. They have a strong home record only losing twice and against a struggling Charlton side I believe they will be too good.

“For Charlton it’s all about building for next season and identifying which players are good enough for their target of getting back to the championship. Charlton with nothing to play for and Sheffield Wednesday battling for top six I think this only goes one way.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Charlton Athletic

James Ray (@_Jamesrray)

“The Addicks are going through a really difficult patch at the moment while, at the other end of the spectrum, Sheffield Wednesday are marching up the League One table.

“It could get better for Wednesday too, with key defender Dominic Iorfa closing in on a return to action after a lengthy lay-off. However, regardless of whether or not Moore has Iorfa available, I think they’ll have enough to get it done against Charlton.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Charlton Athletic