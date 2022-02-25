York City boss John Askey says he hopes Nottingham Forest loanee Sam Sanders can adapt to life in the National League North and feels he is a “good addition”.

The non-league swooped to sign the youngster on loan earlier this week.

Sanders, 20, was given the green light Steve Cooper’s side on a temporary basis to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has linked up with his new club on a one-month basis and is in line to make his debut this weekend as they take on Guiseley at home.

Askey has said, as per the York Press:

“I’ve seen a bit of Sam. He’s come in from Nottingham Forest and he’s been playing for their Under-23s on a regular basis. He can play all across the back four, so I feel like it’s a good addition. He’s big and strong and mobile and he’s a good footballer.

“Hopefully he will adapt to this league and this level and we’ll need him over the next few weeks.”

Nottingham Forest career so far

Sanders has risen up through the academy ranks at Nottingham Forest and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The centre-back has made the step up to the Under-23s over recent times and has made 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 this term.

He is still waiting on his senior debut and will be looking to boost his develop now with York.

The club he has left behind this week are back in action against Bristol City at home tomorrow and will be looking to get back to winning ways after drawing their past two matches against Stoke City and Preston North End.

They are currently 10th in the Championship table and are five points off the play-offs with 14 games left of the season to play.

The likes of Brennan Johnson and Ryan Yates have become key first-team assets and are players who Sanders will be eager to follow over the next few years.