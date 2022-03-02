Ross Embleton spent 15 months in charge of Leyton Orient from November 2019 to February 2021.

Leyton Orient appointed him as boss following the departure of Carl Fletcher.

Embleton, who has been without a club since departing the East London outfit, made 15 signings during his time in the dugout.

Who were his first five signings? Here, we take a look at them and where they are now…

1. Lee Angol

Angol was the first signing made by Embleton, arriving from Shrewsbury Town after spending the second half of the season on loan with Lincoln City.

His time with the club was often hampered by injury and he only made 12 league appearances in his final year.

The attacker left last summer and now plays for fellow League Two side Bradford City.



2. Conor Wilkinson

Irish forward Wilkinson joined from local rivals Dagenham & Redbridge and scored 20 times in 73 appearances for the O’s.

Like Angol, he departed last year and now lines up against Orient for Walsall these days.

3. Louis Dennis

Dennis signed from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee and struggled for consistency during his spell, making 18 league starts over two seasons.

He was released at the end of the last campaign and returned to his former club Bromley on a free transfer.

4. George Marsh

Marsh signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play 26 league games for the O’s to gain experience.

He spent the following year as captain of Spurs’ Under-23s before joining AFC Wimbledon on a permanent basis.

5. Lawrence Vigouroux

Arriving from Everton de Vina in Chile in January of 2020, Vigouroux was one of Embleton’s first signings after being given the job on a permanent basis. He was initially back-up to Sam Sargeant and made his debut against Stevenage on 1st February 2020.

He has since nailed down the number one spot between the sticks and is ever-present between the sticks.