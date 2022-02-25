Blackpool youngster Jake Daniels has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Tangerines, it has been confirmed.

The 17-year-old forward has been with the Tangerines for 10 years, first linking up with the club after playing locally.

Daniels has since made his way through Blackpool’s youth ranks with the hope of breaking into the club’s first-team, and the confirmation of his new contract is a big step in the right direction.

As announced on the club’s official website, Daniels has put pen to paper on a professional contract with the Seasiders.

The relevant parties have agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal which will run through until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, securing his immediate future at Bloomfield Road. The contract comes as a reward for Daniels’ strong performances in Blackpool’s youth ranks, managing 24 goals for John Murphy’s youngsters so far this campaign.

Daniels’ and Blackpool’s attention will now be on maintaining his growth and development as he looks to forge a career for himself in the professional game.

In the meantime…

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool have exceeded expectations this season, with many tipping them to be in the fight for safety this season.

However, the Tangerines sit comfortably in 15th place as it stands. Their recent run of four games without a win has put a late push for the play-offs a little too far away, but they remain a hefty 21 points clear of the relegation zone and will be looking to progress up the Championship table next season.