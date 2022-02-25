Tranmere Rovers remain without Jay Spearing and Paul Glatzel this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers are back in action away at Newport County.

The Whites make the trip to South Wales on the back of three games without a win.

Micky Mellon’s side remain 3rd in the League Two and take on an Exiles’ side who sit in 8th position, a point outside the play-offs.

Tranmere injury woes

Spearing has pretty much missed the whole of February after getting injured on the first day of the month against Stevenage.

He has missed clashes against Barrow, Swindon Town, Walsall, Hartlepool United and Port Vale since he was sidelined and his side have won just once without him.

The ex-Premier League midfielder is a key player for the Merseyside club in the middle of the park and they will be hoping he is back sooner rather than later.

Everton loanee Lewis Warrington, who joined on loan in the January transfer window, has stepped into his shoes over recent weeks.

Glatzel made the move to Prenton Park last summer from Liverpool and was given the green light to leave Anfield to get some first-team experience under his belt this term.

He has been a regular for Mellon’s men in this campaign and was enjoying plenty of game time before injury struck. The youngster hasn’t been seen in the squad since 8th February against Swindon Town.

The 21-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Tranmere and has chipped in with seven goals.