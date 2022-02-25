Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given a positive update on the injury progress of left wing-back Marc Bola, in his pre-match press conference.

Middlesbrough travel to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, hoping to break into the division’s top six with a victory. They will need to do this without first-choice left wing-back Marc Bola however, who has been on the treatment table for a number of weeks.

Bola has missed the majority of the campaign through injury, playing in 13 of Boro’s 34 games so far.

In his absence, Neil Taylor has deputised at left wing-back, whilst there has also been opportunities for Lee Peltier and Marcus Tavernier in this position at times.

But with a fully fit team and everyone available for selection, it is likely Bola would be Wilder’s first choice, and so it is encouraging that the Boro boss was able to provide a positive injury update on the player.

“Boles is good. He’s back and should be available for the Luton game,” said Wilder.

“He’s going to have a full week’s training starting from Monday. He’ll train right the way through and we’ll then look at him for Saturday.

“To have him back in full training is really important now.”

Middlesbrough take on Luton next Saturday at the Riverside, but face Barnsley and Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round before then.

Bola will miss both games but to have him back in contention for the run-in between Luton and the end of the season is certainly uplifting for Boro’s promotion hopes.

They currently sit in seventh position going into the game with Barnsley tomorrow, and a win could take them as high as fifth, should other results go their way.

Taylor will likely start at left wing-back as he has in the Teessiders’ last seven games in a row.