Scott Burgess admits his last few months as a Port Vale player was a frustrating time and he just “kept his head down”.

The midfielder left the League Two side in the January transfer window for Grimsby Town.

Burgess, 24, fell out-of-favour at Vale Park and was placed on the transfer list last summer.

However, he had to wait until this winter before finally securing himself a permanent departure.

Burgess has opened up about the situation, as per a report by Grimsby Live:

“Sometimes when a new manager comes in, football is about opinions. He saw other players in front of me and that is how it goes sometimes. At that point, you have to find somewhere to play games.

“By the time I’d come round to find a team, a lot of teams had built a squad and that makes it difficult. It was about being patient, it was a frustrating time. Especially when the new season comes around, the lads are buzzing and you’re sat waiting, hoping for a chance elsewhere. I kept my head down, kept working and this offer came and I jumped at the chance.”

Story so far

Burgess rose up through the youth ranks at Bury before going on to make 23 appearances as a youngster in all competitions. He was loaned out by the Shakers to Stalybridge Celtic, Macclesfield Town, Wrexham and York City before leaving permanently in 2019.

Port Vale came calling and he was a regular during his first two seasons at the club, playing a combined 60 games altogether.

However, he lost his place under current boss Darrell Clarke and played only three times this term before having his contract mutually terminated to pave the way to a move to National League outfit Grimsby.

The club he has left behind have hit a bit of form right now and are eyeing a place in the play-offs between now and the end of the campaign.

Port Vale are 10th in the table and are only four points off the top seven as they prepare to face lowly Stevenage at home tomorrow.

The Valiants are unbeaten in their last seven league games and their last loss came back on 18th January against Salford City.