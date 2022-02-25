Nottingham Forest host Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Nottingham Forest have drawn their last two games and slipped further away from the top six as a result. Their ultimate goal come the end of the season will be a place in the play-offs at least, but they currently sit in 10th coming into this one.

However, they are just five points behind Sheffield United who currently sit in sixth, and so a win over Bristol City tomorrow could help them make up valuable ground if the sides above them drop points.

Having lost their last game 2-1 in the final minutes to Coventry, Bristol City are 16th as things stand. Their four game winning streak at home came to an end against the Sky Blues and so they will be looking to bounce back at the City Ground.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports’ website, presenter and pundit David Prutton issued his prediction on how he thinks the clash will go.

‘Two draws on the bounce might have just halted Nottingham Forest’s charge towards the play-offs a little. They have some work to do to make up that gap,’ writes Prutton.

‘Bristol City are inconsistent, which is why they are where they are. They have goals in them, but Forest have such a tight defence under Steve Cooper. Narrow home win.’

He states that Nottingham Forest will win on Saturday afternoon and predicts a victory by a goal to nil.

If the result pans out the way Prutton suggests, then Nottingham Forest could jump up to as high as two places up to eighth in the table, but only if Luton lose against Derby County and Coventry drop points at home to Preston North End.

Forest will be hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture, as they came away 2-1 winners. Both goals for the visitors came in stoppage time from Lewis Grabban, as he cancelled out Alex Scott’s first-half opener.