Sunderland boss Alex Neil says Nathan Broadhead is back training.

Sunderland have welcomed the Everton loan man back on the training pitch as he looks to get back up to speed.

Broadhead, 23, hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury back in December in the FA Cup game against Arsenal.

He has now made a significant step in his road to recovery and is working towards his return.

Neil has said, as per a report by the Chronicle Live: “Nathan is back with us and he trained yesterday. He’s back in the building after having done his rehab at Everton, and he will hopefully come back in [the squad] as soon as he can because we need all hands to the pump to get everybody fit and firing.”

Sunderland spell so far

Sunderland swooped to sign the forward last summer to add more competition and depth to their attacking department this season.

Everton gave him the green light to head out the exit door to get some more first-team experience under his belt and he was impressing at the Stadium of Light before injury struck.

He has made 16 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions this term and has chipped in with seven goals.

Broadhead started out with spells as a youngster at Bangor City and Wrexham before moving to Goodison Park. He has since gone on to play twice for the Toffees’ first-team and has also had a loan spell away at Burton Albion.

Getting him back onto the pitch will be a huge boost for Neil and Sunderland as they look to get their push for promotion back on track.

They are back in action this weekend away at 2nd place Wigan Athletic and they haven’t lost at home since October so the Black Cats are in for a difficult afternoon.