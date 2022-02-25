Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Mason Burstow “might” be available this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Burstow, 18, was substituted off in the last match against MK Dons in the second-half.

The Addicks will assess whether to play him at Hillsborough but are wary of the amount of football he has been playing recently.

Jackson has said, as per the club’s official website:

“We think it was a bad bout of cramp that Mason had, fatigue-related. He’s a young lad who has obviously been thrust into senior football and is playing a lot of minutes, probably more than anyone expected, which can catch up with you.

“He has had cramp issues in games and obviously that’s another thing that we need to look at. Mason is another one who might be available. It’ll be a case of how we use him and we’ll be mindful of the fact that he had to come off the pitch on Tuesday night.”

Burstow’s development at Charlton

Charlton sold Burstow to Chelsea in the January transfer window but he has returned to The Valley on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It is a good job that the Addicks did manage to bring him back as they have had their fair share of injury woes in attack recently.

Burstow was first given his chance in the first-team earlier this season by former boss Nigel Adkins and has since gone on to make 19 appearances for the League One side in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

He had spells in the academies at Welling United and Maidstone United before linking up with Charlton back in 2020 and hasn’t looked back since.

His side make the trip to South Yorkshire tomorrow in poor form and have lost their last four games on the spin. Their chances of a late push for the play-offs have all but gone now and they are only nine points off the bottom four now so need to ensure they start picking up points soon or they may find themselves in a bit of danger.