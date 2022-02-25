Blackburn Rovers host QPR in tomorrow’s early kick-off in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers in 5th host 3rd place QPR tomorrow afternoon, in what promises to be another exciting Championship bout at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side are on a poor run of form lately though. They’ve seen Ben Brereton Diaz pick up an injury, with names like John Buckley and Joe Rothwell struggling to match their early season form.

QPR meanwhile had been on a poor run of their own recently, but they halted a run of four games without a win in the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool last time out.

And making his weekly Championship predictions, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton had this to say on Blackburn:

“Five games without a win now for Blackburn, and five games without a goal. To be playing against 10 men and to have a penalty as they did at Sheffield United on Wednesday night and still manage to lose the game late on shows how things have just turned on them right now.”

And on QPR, Prutton writes:

“QPR returned to winning ways with a scruffy late win over Blackpool in midweek. Sometimes you need those types of results to get back on track and Mark Warburton will be hoping they kick on from here. I’m going to back Blackburn to get back among the goals, but it won’t be enough to get them the win.”

Prutton predicts a 2-2 draw between the two sides, which is a good guess given that both sides are capable of scoring but also conceding goals in the Championship.

For Blackburn, it’s difficult seeing them taking all three points tomorrow, given their current form the absence of Brereton Diaz who really was the driving force behind their strong run of form through the midsection of the campaign.

QPR have lacked an out and out goalscorer themselves this season. But they have a lot of firepower in the side and after their win over Blackpool with 10 men last time out, they should have the wind in their sails when they head up to Ewood Park tomorrow lunchtime.