Middlesbrough travel to Barnsley this weekend in the hope of getting back into the Championship’s top six, whilst the home side are looking to mount a great escape.

Middlesbrough come into the game at Oakwell off the back of an important win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening, beating Steve Bruce’s side 2-1 thanks to goals from Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier.

Whilst Barnsley have won two of their last three, after winning just one of their previous 15. They triumphed 2-0 away at Hull City in midweek, with goals coming from Callum Styles and Carlton Morris.

The Tykes still sit bottom of the league, but a victory could take them above both Peterborough and Derby County if they both drop points.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, presenter and pundit David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out.

‘Two wins from three for Barnsley! They are starting to look like their old selves again, but it remains to be seen whether it’s too little, too late this season,’ writes Prutton.

‘Middlesbrough got a big win in midweek against West Brom to stay within touching distance of the top six. Despite the recent mini resurgence from Barnsley, I think Boro will still be too strong.’

Prutton predicts the score will be 2-1 to the away side. If the result goes the way Prutton thinks it will, it could see Boro up to fifth in the standings above Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

However, both teams would have to draw or lose for this to become a reality.

The reverse fixture saw Middlesbrough come away from the Riverside with all three points. They won 2-0 back in October thanks to goals from Andraz Sporar and Matt Crooks.

The latter is back in contention after missing the West Brom clash with a suspension, and will be a welcome returnee for Chris Wilder’s side, particularly after the impact he had in the previous game against Barnsley.