Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson has a number of Premier League suitors going into the summer.

Last month it was Brentford who were making moves to sign the Welshman. Now, the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace are being mentioned as two potential destinations for the 20-year-old.

Under Steve Cooper, Johnson has taken his game to the next level, scoring nine goals and assisting six in his 32 league outings so far this season.

Has there been a price tag mentioned?

Reports (via nottinghamforest.news) have suggested that Nottingham Forest would command upwards of £20million for Johnson.

Brentford had several bids knocked back for Johnson last month with the highest coming in at £18million.

What is Johnson’s current contract situation?

Johnson sees his current Nottingham Forest contract expire in the summer of 2023. But his father recently met with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis in London to discuss a potential renewal, with those talks said to have gone very well.

What is Nottingham Forest’s stance on a potential sale?

Cooper said he was ‘never worried’ that Johnson might have left the club last month. It seems like Forest stood firm on the fact that they wouldn’t be selling him last month, and that Johnson himself was keen to stay on.

With the club now looking into a long-term deal though, and a price tag said to have been set, it could suggest that Forest would be open to selling for the right price this summer.

Forest are next in action against Bristol City this weekend – they currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table and find themselves five points behind Sheffield United in 6th.