Carlisle United have brought in former Doncaster Rovers man Paul Gerrard as their new goalkeeper coach, as announced by their official club website.

Carlisle United have appointed the ex-Football League stopper with immediate effect.

Gerrard, 49, spent eight years in the same role at Doncaster but left the League One side in November last year.

He is now back in the game and has linked up with the new Cumbrians boss Paul Simpson at Brunton Park.

Career to date

Gerrard had spells in his playing days at Oldham Athletic, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United before hanging up his gloves in 2013.

He then had early coaching spells at Oldham and Shrewsbury Town before Doncaster came calling.

The Mancunian worked under seven different managers and in three different leagues during his time at the Eco-Power Stadium before heading out the exit door earlier in this campaign after Richie Wellens’ departure.

Carlisle situation

Carlisle are fighting for their lives at the bottom of League Two and made the decision to sack Keith Millen earlier this week after their poor run of form.

Local hero Simpson is back at the club now and has been brought in to try and keep them up.

The Cumbrians are 23rd in the league table and have slipped into the relegation zone after Oldham Athletic’s revival under John Sheridan. They are a single point from safety but have played one less than the Latics.

Next up is a trip to Leyton Orient tomorrow followed by a home clash against Rochdale on Tuesday.