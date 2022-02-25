Burton Albion have signed Adlene Guedioura following his departure from Sheffield United, as announced by their official club website.

Burton Albion have swooped to sign the midfielder on a deal until the end of the season.

Guedioura, 36, spent the first-half of this season with Sheffield United in the Championship before leaving Bramall Lane earlier this month.

He has now made the move to the Brewers following their addition of Oumar Niasse last week.

Season so far

Guedioura signed for the Blades in September on a free transfer after leaving Qatar-based club Al-Gharafa to reunite with his former manager Slavisa Jokanovic but struggled to get into their side.

He played only twice in all competitions for the Yorkshire club before Paul Heckingbottom allowed him to move onto pastures new.

The Algeria international is a vastly experienced player and has racked up 354 appearances in his career to date, scoring 28 goals. He has also previously played for the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough in the past.

He has now moved to Burton for a new challenge in his career and will give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

This is the first time Guedioura has ventured into League One and the Brewers are currently sat in 13th place in the table, 12 points off the play-offs with 12 games left of the season.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are back in action at home to Shrewsbury Town tomorrow and their newest arrival is in line to make his debut.