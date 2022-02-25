Manchester United are interested in West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to 90min.com.

Manchester United are considering a move to bring the stopper back to Old Trafford this summer.

Johnstone, 28, is out of contract at the end of the current season and is due to become a free agent this summer.

90min.com suggest his former club have identified him as a potential replacement if their current number two Dean Henderson leaves the club.

West Brom situation

Johnstone has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies this season and has conceded 23 goals. However, he is yet to sign a new deal with the Midlands club and his long-term future is up in the air.

He made the move to the Hawthorns back in 2018 and has played over 150 games so far, playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League under Slavisa Jokanovic a couple of years ago.

The England international will be a familiar name to people of a Manchester United persuasion and rose up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

Johnstone joined the Red Devils in 2011 and despite being a key player for them at various youth levels as a youngster, he never made a first-team appearances.

Instead, he was loaned out to Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and Aston Villa to gain experience.

Manchester United then gave him the green light to leave on a permanent basis when West Brom came calling four years ago but are now being linked with a move to bring him back.