Liverpool are said to have joined the race to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.

Spence, 21, has shone on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship this season. He’s featured 25 times in the league and has become one of the best wing-backs in the country, showcasing his abilities in recent televised FA Cup wins over Arsenal and Leicester City.

And Arsenal are said to be one of the team closely monitoring Spence’s situation at parent club Middlesbrough. The Gunners’ North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen, but now a report from The Northern Echo has suggested that Liverpool have joined the race.

The same report reveals that Arsenal are ‘expected’ to make a move to sign Spence in the summer and that Spurs are in the market for a right-back, with Spence featuring high up on that list – somewhere in the region of £15million is said to be the asking price.

Promotion required?

Middlesbrough could yet lose a number of players in the summer with Isaiah Jones also attracting interest from elsewhere.

Chris Wilder’s side currently sit in 7th place of the table and they might yet need to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season to ensure that they can keep the likes of Jones and Spence beyond this campaign.

If not then they could cash in on both and make a decent sum of money, which could then be reinvested in the side.

But Boro will surely want to keep hold of their younger talents and start to build a side around them – up next for Middlesbrough is a trip to bottom-club Barnsley in the Championship this weekend.