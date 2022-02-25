Bradford City boss Mark Hughes on why he has dropped into League Two
Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says it is the size of the club that has attracted him to the job.
Bradford City have appointed the former Premier League man as their new manager in a surprise move.
Hughes, 58, has been out of the game since 2018 when he was dismissed by Southampton.
He has now made the decision to drop into League Two.
Hughes has explained his reasoning behind the move, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post:
“Bradford City are a city club and have got a great fanbase that we want to get energised and enthusiastic about what we want to do in the future.
“It’s a different challenge at a level I’ve not worked before – but I’m of the view that my skills are transferable. I’m looking forward to it.
“Maybe I won’t have the resources that I possibly had at some of the clubs I’ve worked at but that doesn’t faze me at all. The support I’ve had up to this point has been great and moving forward I’m sure I’ll get all the resources that I need to make us successful.”
Career to date
Hughes enjoyed a successful playing career and played for the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.
He hung up his boots in 2002 and has since gone on to have managerial spells at Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke City and Southampton before taking a step back over recent years.
The Welshman has never managed outside of the top flight before and will be eager to show what he can do in the Football League.
It has been a tough season for Bradford in the fourth tier this term and former boss Derek Adams paid the price for it earlier this month after he was sacked after a stuttering run of form.
The Yorkshire outfit are currently 15th in the table and are 10 points off the play-offs with 13 games left of the campaign to play.
Hughes takes his first game at the helm tomorrow against Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town and is in for a tough afternoon against a Stags side who have promotion in their sights.