Peterborough United boss Grant McCann says there is no ill feeling towards Hull City but he has his sights firmly set on beating his former club this weekend.

Peterborough United have brought the Northern Irishman back to London Road to replace Darren Ferguson.

McCann, 41, managed the Posh from 2016 to 2018 and has now returned to try and keep them in the Championship.

His first game is against the Tigers, who sacked him last month following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of tomorrow, he has said, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph:

“I am looking forward to Saturday, it’s only been four or five weeks I’ve been out of work but it’s felt a lot longer than that.