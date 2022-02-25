‘I want to beat them’ – Peterborough United boss Grant McCann fires warning to Hull City
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann says there is no ill feeling towards Hull City but he has his sights firmly set on beating his former club this weekend.
Peterborough United have brought the Northern Irishman back to London Road to replace Darren Ferguson.
McCann, 41, managed the Posh from 2016 to 2018 and has now returned to try and keep them in the Championship.
His first game is against the Tigers, who sacked him last month following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club.
Speaking in his press conference ahead of tomorrow, he has said, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph:
“I am looking forward to Saturday, it’s only been four or five weeks I’ve been out of work but it’s felt a lot longer than that.
“There are no bad feelings with Hull, It’s football, I understand it. I had a really good time, hopefully I left them in a good place but I want to beat them on Saturday.”
McCann’s time at Hull
Hull lured McCann away from League One side Doncaster Rovers back in the summer of 2019 after Nigel Adkins left the club.
He made a decent start to life at the MKM Stadium and they were sat just outside the play-offs before the club sold key duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki half-way through his first season and they ended up getting relegated that year to the third tier.
McCann guided the Tigers back to the Championship at the first time of asking last term and they were sat just outside the bottom three when he was given the chop by Ilicali last month.
The footballing gods have worked their magic now and of course his first match with Peterborough is against his former employers.
Hull sit 13 points above the relegation zone but will be nervously looking over their shoulders if they are beaten again after losing to Barnsley last time out.