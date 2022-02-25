Leicester City are reported to have joined the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in the race to sign Blackpool’s Josh Bowler.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that Leicester City are now in the race to sign Bowler, 22, from Blackpool.

The same report suggests that several other Premier League teams are making checks on Bowler too, with Brentford, Norwich City and Wolves all mentioned.

Forest were keen on the attacker last month. Bournemouth were said to have an interest and so too were Championship leaders Fulham.

But the former Everton man remains at Blackpool who currently sit in 15th place of the Championship table.

Has a price tag been mentioned?

Yes – Blackpool were said to be asking for £1.5million for Bowler last month.

Elsewhere, other reports (via nottinghamforest.news) have suggested that the Tangerines could command a fee closer to £3million, though that was in last month’s transfer window.

What is Bowler’s current contract situation?

Blackpool only signed Bowler on a one-year contract in the summer, but the club has the option to extend it by a further year – it seems highly likely that the club will trigger that extension before the upcoming summer transfer window.

What is Blackpool’s stance on a potential sale?

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley played it cool when asked about Bowler’s future last month. He told Blackpool Gazette amid ongoing interest from Nottingham Forest:

“I’m not going to confirm anything or get involved in speculation, that would be wrong.

“You’ve only got to look at how Josh played today to see it didn’t affect him. Because I thought he was terrific.

“He’s been fantastic for us this season so we want to keep him at this football club.”

For Bowler then, the summer ahead could be a very hectic one. He not only has his immediate Blackpool future to sort out but also his long-term future, and with so many Premier League clubs now looking into a deal for the in-form attacker, a top flight move could well be in the offing.

Expect Blackpool to at least trigger his one-year option, if not try to get Bowler tied down to a long-term deal, and expect plenty of clubs to show an interest if his current form continues.