Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says they have no fresh injury concerns this weekend.

Barnsley are back in action tomorrow at home to Middlesbrough.

The Tykes go into the game in confident mood after their 2-0 win away at Hull City on Tuesday night.

They also won their last home game 1-0 against QPR thanks to impressive January signing Domingos Quina’s second-half strike so will be eyeing another scalp over Boro.

Asbaghi has provided this injury update in his pre-game press conference, as per the club’s official website:

“We haven’t picked up any new injuries. It’s all about freshness right now. We have the cases of players who have been injured since before – there’s no change there, but it’s about watching and seeing which players are fresh.”

Great escape for Barnsley

Barnsley are starting to click and have their sights set on another great escape in the Championship. They did it two years ago under former boss Gerhard Struber and now eyeing the same under Asbaghi.

They have stuck with the former Sweden youth coach despite the past few months being very difficult and the January additions of Quina and Amine Bassi seem to have injected some quality into their ranks.

The Yorkshire side remain bottom of the table and are a single point behind Peterborough United and Derby County and above them, but have played one less game than the latter.

Barnsley are nine points from safety with 14 games left of the season to play.

Middlesbrough go into the match this weekend in 7th place and are a single point outside the play-offs. Chris Wilder’s side beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in midweek to boost their promotion hopes but were beaten in their last away match at Bristol City which gives the Tykes hope they can get a result.