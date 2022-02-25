Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Mickel Miller isn’t “far away” from returning now, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United’s winger is back running on the grass.

Miller, 26, has been out with a hamstring injury that he picked up earlier this month in the game against AFC Wimbledon.

He has missed the last three games but is making good progress, with Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis tweeting:

#rufc wing-back Mickel Miller back running at Roundwood after his hamstring injury. "Not far away now," says boss Paul Warne. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 24, 2022

Key man for Rotherham this season

Miller has forced his way back into Rotherham’s side this season in League One and has made 21 appearances in all competitions, playing his part with four goals and six assists.

Warne swooped to sign him back in 2020 but it took him a while to get used to life in South Yorkshire and he played only nine times in the Championship last term before he was loaned out to Northampton Town.

The former Carshalton Athletic and Hamilton Academical man returned to the Millers last summer a different player and getting him back will be a boost ahead of their upcoming games.

Rotherham are in a strong position at the top of the table as they eye an immediate promotion back to the second tier. They are six points above 2nd place Wigan Athletic, who have two games in hand on them, and nine above 3rd place MK Dons.

Next up is a tough trip to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow and they lock horns with a Pilgirms sit who have promotion aspirations of their own.

The Millers haven’t lost since 15th January against Fleetwood Town.