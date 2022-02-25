Championship trio Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and West Brom are all interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, claims a report from TEAMtalk.

Carter-Vickers, 24, is currently on loan at Celtic.

The American defender has featured 22 times in the Scottish top flight this season, scoring twice and thoroughly impressing.

He’s previously had loan spells with the likes of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and last season Bournemouth, though it seems that he could be about to seal his Spurs exit in the summer.

TEAMtalk claim that a host of Premier League clubs are looking into a deal for the centre-back and that Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and West Brom are also keen.

Celtic though are said to have an option to buy Carter-Vickers, which TEAMtalk has revealed to stand at upwards of £10million.

Carter-Vickers will be in the final year of his Spurs contract come the summer.

Lonely loan days…

Carter-Vickers has spent almost the entirety of his career away from Spurs on loan and so it might be sensible to suggest that he fancies a new, permanent home come next season.

He might yet get his chance at Spurs or he might get a chance at another Premier League club. But a move to one of Bournemouth, Middlesbrough or West Brom might see him guarantee himself some regular playing time – be that in the Championship or potentially in the Premier League.

He’s proved himself to be a good player over the past few seasons and at 24 years old, he’s still a very young footballer.

With so many teams interested though, the linked Championship sides might find themselves priced out of a move.